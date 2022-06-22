SBS Polish

Refugee Week: an opportunity to experience and celebrate diversity of refugee communities

regugee week

Oliver in his Assyrian tradional costume Source: RCOA

Published 22 June 2022 at 4:50pm, updated 22 June 2022 at 4:54pm
By Rosa Germian
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Every year millions of people are forced to flee their homes in search of safety. Refugee Week is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society. The theme of Refugee Week 2022 is Healing.

