Remembering Halina Czernuszyn-Robinson...

Published 30 March 2022 at 5:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska-Surucic
Source: SBS
On March 26 in Sydney, the closest family and friends said farewell to Halina Czernuszyn-Robinson. Polish born author, volunteer, radio host, a Pole well known in the Sydney's Polish community, passed away at the age of 93. Marianna Łacek reminisces the years when she knew Halina.
