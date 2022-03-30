SBS Polish

Remembering Halina Czernuszyn-Robinson...

Halina CZernuszyn-Robinson

Halina Czernuszyn-Robinson Source: source: thebigsmoke.com.au

Published 30 March 2022 at 5:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska-Surucic
Source: SBS

On March 26 in Sydney, the closest family and friends said farewell to Halina Czernuszyn-Robinson. Polish born author, volunteer, radio host, a Pole well known in the Sydney's Polish community, passed away at the age of 93. Marianna Łacek reminisces the years when she knew Halina.

