Rental Rights will change

Signage for a real estate property is seen in Carlton North, Melbourne, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Signage for a real estate property is seen in Carlton North, Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 1 November 2018 at 2:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:43pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Available in other languages

A rise in the number of people renting in Australia over the past two decades has triggered calls for changes to laws to better protect tenants. Changes in will take effect in 1 July 2020.

