Rental Rights will change

Signage for a real estate property is seen in Carlton North, Melbourne. Source: AAP
Published 1 November 2018 at 2:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:43pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A rise in the number of people renting in Australia over the past two decades has triggered calls for changes to laws to better protect tenants. Changes in will take effect in 1 July 2020.
Available in other languages
