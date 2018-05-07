Report "X": an exhibition

V-ce Prezes IPN Jan Baster, Dr Rafal Leśkiewicz Dyr Biura Informatyki IPN , Agnieszka Jędrzak z Samodzielnej Komorki d/s Kontaktow. Source: SBS Polish
Published 7 May 2018 at 3:58pm, updated 7 May 2018 at 6:53pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A conversation with the guests from National Institute of Remembrance who came to Melbourne for the opening of the Exhibition on Captain Witold Pilecki in the Victorian’s Parliament.
Published 7 May 2018 at 3:58pm, updated 7 May 2018 at 6:53pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share