SBS Polish

"Resilience" book by Anna Burns

SBS Polish

Anna Jonne Burns

Anna Jonne Burns Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 September 2017 at 3:53pm, updated 14 September 2017 at 2:05pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Interview with Anna Jonne Burns, author of the book "Resilience" . It is a story of endurance and hope. A story of the family's ordeal during the WWII and the emigration to Australia.

Published 11 September 2017 at 3:53pm, updated 14 September 2017 at 2:05pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
... story about the displacement of the author's family to Kazakhstan, the crimes in Katyn, about the formation of the Second Polish Army Division in Sielce and migration to Australia .

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...