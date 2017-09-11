"Resilience" book by Anna Burns

... story about the displacement of the author's family to Kazakhstan, the crimes in Katyn, about the formation of the Second Polish Army Division in Sielce and migration to Australia .
Published 11 September 2017 at 3:53pm, updated 14 September 2017 at 2:05pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Interview with Anna Jonne Burns, author of the book "Resilience" . It is a story of endurance and hope. A story of the family's ordeal during the WWII and the emigration to Australia.
