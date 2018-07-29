'RESISTANCE' exhibition in Melbourne

Andrew Balcerzak Source: SBS
Published 29 July 2018 at 4:10pm, updated 29 July 2018 at 4:23pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Andrew Balcerzak, the volunteer from The Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, talks about an exhibition 'Resistance. Australians and the European Underground 1939-45'. At the exhibition we can discover a story about Australian wireless air-gunner, Alan Hammet, who was shot down over Cracow, Poland on 16 August 1944. He joined the Polish Home Army ( AK). The exhibition is open from 3 August 2018 - 4 August 2019. Andrew Balcerzak & Michael Hammet at the exhibition.
Published 29 July 2018 at 4:10pm, updated 29 July 2018 at 4:23pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share