Rest in peace, soldier...

ŚP Zbigniew Ryszard Leman

ŚP Zbigniew Ryszard Leman Source: Pilecki Project Committee

Published 16 February 2020 at 5:18pm, updated 18 February 2020 at 4:54pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Zbigniew Ryszard Leman, Home Army soldier ,nom-de-guerre "Darek", participant in the Warsaw Uprising in the "Ruczaj" battalion, died on 2nd of February 2020. "He will be remembered forever" ...tells Zofia Musiał and Andrzej Nowak from the Pilecki Project Committee as well as Marek Kijek and Adam Klebanowski from the Association of Polish Technicians and Professionals in Australia.

