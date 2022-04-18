"Resurrection" - poem by Ludwika Amber

Source: Ludwika Amber
Published 18 April 2022 at 3:43pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Ludwika Amber - Polish poet, prose writer, translator of Australian poetry. Her poems were published in Polish and English, and translated into German, French and Lithuanian. He conducts literary workshops and collaborates with the cultural and social magazine "Kurier Zachodni" (Perth, Australia). Let's listen to a poem specially written for Easter 2022.
