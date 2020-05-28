SBS Polish

Review: "Engagement"

„Zaręczyny”

Source: Vod.tvp.pl

Published 28 May 2020 at 2:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
The official engagement in which the future in-laws take part is a recipe for a family disaster. You can watch the play "Engagement" by Wojciech Tomczyk on Vod.tvp.pl The premiere was on May 18, 2015

