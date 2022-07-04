Review of the mini-series "Queen"

Source: Netflix
Published 4 July 2022 at 8:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Queen (Królowa) is a Polish drama that was released on Netflix on 23 June 2022. It is a Netflix original drama series which is written by the late Árni Ólafur Ásgeirsson and Kacper Wysocki. The cast includes Andrzej Seweryn in the lead playing Silvestre and Loretta.
Published 4 July 2022 at 8:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:10pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share