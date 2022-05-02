Review of the movie series - "Hold tight"

Source: www.krycha.com
Published 2 May 2022 at 4:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:56am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The setting is an upscale housing estate where the community leads a quiet life with close relationships. Everything changes when 18-year-old Adam disappears without a trace. The danger escalates quickly, and the worried parents do everything they can to protect their children who, on the verge of adulthood, have decided to take matters into their own hands.
