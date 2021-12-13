SBS Polish

Riho Okagami-Siedlecka - winner of a Merit TVP Polonia Award for Poles living abroad

Riho Okagami Poland's History

Riho Okagami, a Sydney-based author of "The Phoenix of Central Europe, 1000 Years of the History of Unbreakable Poland", poses with the history book. Source: Riho Okagami

Published 13 December 2021 at 4:21pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

For her work in popularization of knowledge about Polish history and culture, Riho Okagami-Siedlecka received the TVP Polonia award for her unique book in Japanese "Phoenix of Central Europe, 1000 years of the history of unbroaked Poland". Talking about the book and her with husband, Andrzej Siedlecki, an actor and director well known by the Polish community in Australia.

