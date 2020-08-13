Russia urged not to roll out coronavirus vaccine

Ampoules contain a vaccine for COVID-19 developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology under the Russian Healthcare Ministry. Source: Sipa USA RDIF and Gamaleya Research Cente
Published 13 August 2020 at 11:18am, updated 13 August 2020 at 11:20am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Experts criticised the registration of the new "Sputnik V" vaccine for not passing critical clinical trials. The WHO has urged Russia to follow the established guidelines for producing safe and effective vaccines. But as President Vladimir Putin informed that his daughter has already been vaccinated and is well, Moscow has announced plans to start COVID-19 vaccinations in October.
