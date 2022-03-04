Russian Australians speak out against the conflict in Ukraine

A Russian-Australian resident holding a Ukrainian flag at a Sydney protest. Source: SBS News
Published 4 March 2022 at 4:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves around the world - including among diaspora Russian communities.In Australia, tensions are high with many wondering how this conflict will end and what price the world - and Vladimir Putin - will pay.
