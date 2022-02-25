SBS Polish

"..Russia's attack on Ukraine is the greatest threat to international security in decades.."

SBS Polish

Jakub Olchowski

Source: Dr Jakub Olchowski

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2022 at 4:07pm, updated 25 February 2022 at 4:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

We talk to Dr. Jakub Olchowski from the Department of International Security at the Institute of Political Sciences and Administration at the UMCS university in Lublin which specializes in the area of security in Central and Eastern Europe.

Published 25 February 2022 at 4:07pm, updated 25 February 2022 at 4:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022