"..Russia's attack on Ukraine is the greatest threat to international security in decades.."
Source: Dr Jakub Olchowski
Published 25 February 2022 at 4:07pm, updated 25 February 2022 at 4:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
We talk to Dr. Jakub Olchowski from the Department of International Security at the Institute of Political Sciences and Administration at the UMCS university in Lublin which specializes in the area of security in Central and Eastern Europe.
