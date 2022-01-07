Safe summer

Surf Life Savers monitor swimmers and conditions at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 7 January 2022 at 4:48pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The authorities renewed their call on the community to be extremely careful on the roads and near water. Four Canberry University students are launching a Refugee and Migrant Swimming Project, non-profit initiative that aims to maintain water safety and basic swimming skills.
Published 7 January 2022 at 4:48pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share