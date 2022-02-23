SBS Polish

Sanctions against Russia for deployment of troops into Ukraine

SBS Polish

Sanctions on Russia

(COMBO) This combination of files pictures created on June 7, 2021 shows Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: Photo: Jim Watson and Grigory Dukor/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 February 2022 at 5:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS

The United States and others have announced sanctions against Russia and some of its high-profile citizens in response to its deployment of troops into eastern Ukraine.

Published 23 February 2022 at 5:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022