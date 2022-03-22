Save Ukraine Charity Gala in Sydney

Consul of the Republic of Poland and Honorary Consul of Ukraine in a traditional dance at Save Ukraine Gala, Polish Club in Bankstown, Sydney 20 March 2022. Source: image: Tom Koprowski
Published 22 March 2022 at 11:42am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Reportage from the Save Ukraine Charity Gala, which took place on Sunday, March 20. At the Polish Club in Bankstown Polish and Ukrainian community members came together with a joint exclamation SLAVA UKRAINI! Organisers announced that $42,500 collected will be allocated to the purchase of medical equipment for the fighting people of Ukraine.
