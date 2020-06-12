SBS Celebrates 45 years on air

Minister for Immigration Ian MacPhee (right) visits 3EA, 1979 Source: Courtesy National Archives of Austalia A12111-8112097
Published 12 June 2020 at 5:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Darren Mara, Tania Smrdel, Jennifer Luu, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
S-B-S the most diverse in terms of the number of languages, radio station is celebrating 45 years of its existence.
Published 12 June 2020 at 5:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Darren Mara, Tania Smrdel, Jennifer Luu, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share