SBS embarks on a review of its multilingual services

SBS language services review

Published 7 October 2021 at 2:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:35pm
By Gareth Boreham, Dorota Banasiak
The review will use the results of this year's Census to determine the make-up and content of its language programming for the next five years. SBS is hosting a public consultation until 12th November inviting audiences, communities and stakeholders to provide feedback. To view the draft selection criteria and submit feedback go to SBS Language Services Review

