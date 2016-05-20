SBS Polish

SBS Explores Identity: Andrew and Renata Kaldor

Renata (left) and Andrew Kaldor

Published 20 May 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Magda Dejneka, Anton Enus
Who are we? And where do we come from? Our series looks at this multicultural nation, and what it means to be Australian today. Philanthropists Andrew and Renata Kaldor have seen the best and worst of life. They arrived in Australia as refugees in the 1940s and are now devoted to helping others.

The three-part documentary DNA Nation premieres on SBS on Sunday 22 May at 8.30pm, and afterwards from SBS On Demand.

