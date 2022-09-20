SBS Polish

SBS Flash News in Polish, 20 September 2022

SBS Polish

radio_telescopes_-_polish.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2022 at 2:22pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Summary the most important news from Australia and the world by the SBS Polish.

Published 20 September 2022 at 2:22pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

radio_telescopes_-_polish.jpg

Wiadomości - SBS News Flash 20 września 2022

Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Today in London - the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Dzisiaj w Londynie - pogrzeb Królowej Elżbiety II

matura

How to sit for Polish language at Autralian HSC?