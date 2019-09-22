SBS Polish

SBS National Languages Competition 2019 : Polish School in St Albans

Students from Polish School in St Albans Source: SBS

Published 22 September 2019 at 5:42pm, updated 22 September 2019 at 6:02pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

SBS visited 'Nicolaus Copernicus' Polish School in St. Albans. The students, teachers and parents explain why they want to study Polish language. SBS National Language Competition will end on Friday, 27 September.

Polish School
Ewa Pawlak, Jola Pawlak, Piotr Kipka, Roman Sawko Source: SBS


 

