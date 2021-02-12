SBS News, 12 February 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News, 12 February 2021Play11:34SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.19MB)Published 12 February 2021 at 2:36pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBS The latest news from Australia, Poland and the world from SBS Polish Program.Published 12 February 2021 at 2:36pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022