SBS News 13 January 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News 13 January 2021Play11:20SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.78MB)Published 13 January 2021 at 3:35pmBy Anna SadurskaSource: SBS The latest news from Australia, Poland and the world from SBS Polish Program.Published 13 January 2021 at 3:35pmBy Anna SadurskaSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022