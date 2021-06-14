SBS News, 14 June 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News, 14 June 2021Play12:46SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (23.39MB)Published 14 June 2021 at 3:11pmPresented by Joanna TodiscoSource: SBS The latest news from Australia and the World from SBS Polish ProgramPublished 14 June 2021 at 3:11pmPresented by Joanna TodiscoSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022