SBS Polish

SBS News, 19 March 2021

SBS Polish

Wiadomości SBS

Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2021 at 2:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

The latest news from Australia, Poland and the world from SBS Polish Program.

Published 19 March 2021 at 2:41pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022