SBS News, 28 April 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News, 28 April 2021Play14:38SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (26.81MB)Published 28 April 2021 at 4:14pmBy Magda DejnekaSource: SBS The latest news from Australia, Poland and the world from SBS Polish ProgramPublished 28 April 2021 at 4:14pmBy Magda DejnekaSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022