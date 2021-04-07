SBS News, 7 April 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News, 7 April 2021Play11:55SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.83MB)Published 7 April 2021 at 5:24pmBy Magda DejnekaSource: SBS The latest news from Australia, Poland and the world from SBS Polish Program.Published 7 April 2021 at 5:24pmBy Magda DejnekaSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022