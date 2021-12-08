SBS News, 8 December 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News, 8 December 2021Play13:27SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (24.64MB)Published 8 December 2021 at 2:10pmPresented by Joanna TodiscoSource: SBS SBS News from Australia and the WorldPublished 8 December 2021 at 2:10pmPresented by Joanna TodiscoSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022