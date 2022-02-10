SBS News Flash in Polish, 10 February 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News Flash in Polish, 10 February 2021Play08:49SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.16MB)Published 10 February 2022 at 3:33pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBS Published 10 February 2022 at 3:33pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022