SBS News Flash in Polish, 17 June 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News Flash in Polish, 17 June 2021Play06:38SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.17MB)Published 17 June 2021 at 4:54pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBS The latest news from Australia and the World from SBS Polish Program.Published 17 June 2021 at 4:54pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022