SBS News Flash in Polish, 3 March 2022

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News Flash in Polish, 3 March 2022Play08:11SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.49MB)Published 3 March 2022 at 6:52pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBS The latest news from Australia and the World from SBS Polish Program.Published 3 March 2022 at 6:52pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022