SBS News Flash in Polish, 4 August 2022

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News Flash in Polish, 4 August 2022Play07:02SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.13MB)Published 4 August 2022 at 2:58pmSource: SBS Summary of the most important news from Australia and the world, prepared by the SBS Polish program.Published 4 August 2022 at 2:58pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022