SBS News Flash in Polish, 7 may 2022

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News Flash in Polish, 7 may 2022Play06:16SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.74MB)Published 7 May 2022 at 4:02pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBS The latest news from Australia and the World from SBS Polish.Published 7 May 2022 at 4:02pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022