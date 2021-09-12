SBS News in Polish, 12 September 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News in Polish, 12 September 2021Play12:47SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (23.42MB)Published 12 September 2021 at 4:25pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBS The latest news from Australia and the World from SBS Polish Program.Published 12 September 2021 at 4:25pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022