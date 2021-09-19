SBS News in Polish, 19 September 2021

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News in Polish, 19 September 2021Play11:01SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.18MB)Published 19 September 2021 at 6:40pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBS The latest news from Australia and the World from SBS Polish Program.Published 19 September 2021 at 6:40pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022