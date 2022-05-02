SBS News in Polish, 2 May 2022

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News in Polish, 2 May 2022Play13:29SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.35MB)Published 2 May 2022 at 2:52pmBy Joanna Borkowska - SurucicSource: SBS The latest from Australia and the World from SBS Polish Program News.Published 2 May 2022 at 2:52pmBy Joanna Borkowska - SurucicSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022