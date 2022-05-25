SBS News in Polish, 25 May 2022

SBS PolishOther ways to listen SBS News in Polish, 25 May 2022Play13:17SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.17MB)Published 25 May 2022 at 1:56pmPresented by Joanna TodiscoSource: SBS The latest from Australia and the World from SBS Polish Program NewsPublished 25 May 2022 at 1:56pmPresented by Joanna TodiscoSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022