SBS Polish

SBS News in Polish, 26 September 2022

SBS Polish

SBS Polish News

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 September 2022 at 3:22pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS

The latest news from Australia and the world, by SBS Polish program.

Published 26 September 2022 at 3:22pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

(AAP)

"Broad Peak" movie review

(AAP)

"Broad Peak" recenzja filmowa

V zjazd Polonii i Polaków

Economic Forum in Karpacz and Congress of the Polish Diaspora of the World in Vilnius

V zjazd Polonii i Polaków

Forum Ekonomiczne w Karpaczu i Zjazd Polonii Świata w Wilnie