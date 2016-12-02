SBS Radio opens public consultations for review

SBS Source: SBS
Published 2 December 2016 at 8:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:25am
By Magda Dejneka, Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS started public consultation on the criteria proposed for its Radio Services Review. During the consultation, which will finish on 11th of December, audiences, communities and stakeholders will have the chance to offer input on the audio and language content.
Published 2 December 2016 at 8:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:25am
By Magda Dejneka, Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share