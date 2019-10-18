Science versus politics

Dr.Bartlomiej Kolodziejczyk Source: SBS
Published 18 October 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 4:48pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr. Bartlomiej Kolodziejczyk, a young scientist from Melbourne, an expert in hydrogen technology, talks about the problems governments have with implementation of environmental protection.
Published 18 October 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 4:48pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share