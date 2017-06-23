Screening of the film about Marshal J. Pilsudski
Published 23 June 2017 at 4:48pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 4:50pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Andrzej Siedlecki and the Society of Polish Culture in Victoria invites you to a screening of the film about Marshal Jozef Pilsudski directed by Andrzej Siedlecki. The screening will take place in the Polish House "Syrena" in Rowville on Sunday, June 25 at 3 pm.
