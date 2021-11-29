SBS Polish

Second part- conversation with Anna Geryn, editor-in-chief of Radio Luz

Published 29 November 2021
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
The second part of the interview with the editor-in-chief of Academic Radio Luz from Wrocław University of Science and Technology about the interests of students and their willingness to spend time with each other despite the global pandemic situation, which forces them to study on-line ...

