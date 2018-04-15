Sensitive questions ...

Doctor`s examination Source: SBS
Published 15 April 2018 at 6:01pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 6:13pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
A new Medical Treatment Planning and Decisions Act commenced in Victoria. Andrzej Kozlowski , interpreter and Elizabeth Drozd, CEO of Australian Multicultural Community Services are sharing an information about the major issue: “cultural awareness".... Many patients with Polish background believe, that this a very personal matter and do not desire to talk about their personal choices for medical treatments. Some of patients think, that this is doctors and medical personnel responsibility to act in patient’s best interest, and get very upset when doctors ask them what treatment they should consent to.
