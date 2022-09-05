SBS Polish

Series "Family secrets" - review

SBS Polish

gry rodzinne.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2022 at 5:01pm, updated 7 September 2022 at 3:23pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS

In the Netflix dramedy 'Family Secrets', also known by its original Polish title 'Gry Rodzinne' (Family Games), a young couple’s wedding day plays out over eight episodes full of flashbacks, family dramas, intermingling romantic affairs, and internecine friendship warfare.

Published 5 September 2022 at 5:01pm, updated 7 September 2022 at 3:23pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022