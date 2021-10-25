Series review "The King of Warsaw"

Source: www.krycha.com
Published 25 October 2021 at 6:35pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
In Polish popular imagination, the Warsaw between world wars spells glitz and glamour: a gleaming, cultured metropolis dancing its twilight years away. Jan P Matuszyński’s new TV series, The King of Warsaw, is a lush homage to this elegance and vibrancy, as well as the rich mix of cultures which lent the city its flair. The series can be viewed on the SBS on demand platform.
