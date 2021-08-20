SBS Polish

Seven day plastic pledge to 'Keep Australia Beautiful'

face mask

Source: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Published 20 August 2021 at 4:38pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Magda Dejneka, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

For almost 50 years, Keep Australia Beautiful has pushed the anti-litter message into the community to minimise rubbish and waste. Now in 2021, Australians are being urged to make an anti-plastic pledge to eliminate waste and safeguard the nation's biodiversity.

