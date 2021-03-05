SBS Polish

Shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia - blocked

SBS Polish

A health official sprays disinfectant on the first batch of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine shipment after its arrival at the Tan Son Nhat airport.

A health official sprays disinfectant on the first batch of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine shipment Source: PHU NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 March 2021 at 5:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Biwa Kwan, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

Over a quarter of a million (250,700) doses had been destined for Australia from AstraZeneca's factory in Italy. But before the vaccines could be shipped out, there remained a legal hurdle...

Published 5 March 2021 at 5:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:40pm
By Biwa Kwan, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022