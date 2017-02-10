SBS Polish

Shocking Australia Post Salaries

Published 10 February 2017 at 2:43pm, updated 13 February 2017 at 2:18pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Its been revealed the man in charge of Australia's postal service earned more than $5 million last year. It made Australia Post chief executive Ahmed Fahour the highest paid public servant in the country.

